Black Stars defender Philemon Baffour spotted training with Portuguese side Rio Ave

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender Philemon Baffour has been spotted training with Portuguese side Rio Ave after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands, Baffour has joined Rio Ave on a permanent deal from Dreams and an announcement is imminent.



The 20-year-old has been registered with the U23 team and began training with them this week. However, he is eligible to feature for the first team as well.



Baffour travelled to Portugal for trials prior to the start of Afcon, and it delayed his arrival in Black Stars camp as he joined the team after their first match in Cameroon.



The club were impressed with what they saw and decided to sign him.



Baffour did not play a single match at the Afcon which Ghana suffered a disappointing first round exit.



The U20 Afcon winner is yet to make his debut for the Black Stars despite being part of the team since March 2021.



