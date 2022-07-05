Black Stars defender Denis Odoi begins pre-season with Club Brugge

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Denis Odoi has started pre-season with club side, Club Brugge.



The 30-year-old has been a key figure for the Belgian side having joined the club from Fulham last season.



Odoi featured 21 times for the club and scored a goal in the process.



Ahead of the new campaign, Odoi has started pre-season with the club and will be hoping to continue with his fine form.



Below is the full squad for pre-season:



Kamal Sowah, Owen Otasowie, Eduard Sobol, Eder Balanta, Jack Hendry, Ferran Jutglà, Bjorn Meijer, Tajon Buchanan, Loïs Openda, Brandon Mechele, Cisse Sandra, Lynnt Audoor, Simon Mignolet, Hans Vanaken, Noa Lang, Denis Odoi, Ruud Vormer , Mats Rits, Stanley Nsoki, Andreas Skov Olsen, Clinton Mata, Charles De Ketelaere, Jorne Spileers, David Okereke, Abakar Sylla, Ibe Hautekiet, Noah Mbamba, Antonio Nusa, Senne Lammens & Nick Shinton



Meanwhile, Odoi made his debut for the Black Stars against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs in March.



The 30-year-old featured in both games and was also in action against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.



Odoi will be hoping to feature when Club Brugge plays Danish side, FC Copenhagen in a friendly game on Saturday.