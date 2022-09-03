Black Stars defender Abdul Mumin joins La Liga side Rayo Vallecano

Sports News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Black Stars defender Suleman Abdul Mumin, has completed his move to Spanish La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on transfer deadline day.



The young defender has penned a four-year deal with the La Liga side which will stay him stay at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.



He joins them from Primeira Liga side, Vitoria SC, a club he’s been playing for for the past three seasons after leaving FC Nordsjaelland.



A lot of teams were in contact to sign the Center-back but opted to switch to Spain to continue with his development.



Mumin made 26 league appearances last season and kept six clean sheets. The defender also managed 1.3 interceptions per game and won 55% of his aerial duels per game.



Valencia, Girona, Monaco and Lille were among the clubs pursuing the defender but Vallecano have moved quickly to wrap up his signature.