Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A dominant performance from Ghana on Tuesday evening has seen the Black Stars defeat Nicaragua 1-0 in Spain.



The national team of the West African country today locked horns with the Central American national team in a game played at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco.



The game is the second match played by Ghana in the September international break.



Serving as a preparatory match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ghana head coach Otto Addo used the opportunity to try new players and tactics.



In a game massively dominated by the Black Stars, the team had the lead at the end of the first half.



It was all thanks to a thunderbolt strike from teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku which went into the back of the net after a deflection.



After recess, the Ghana team played very well and created several other chances in a bid to score more goals.



Unfortunately, the efforts of the team could not result in a goal. Eventually, the Ghana national team secured just a narrow 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



After today’s friendly, Ghana will take on Switzerland in November before the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts in Qatar.





