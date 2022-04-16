Black Stars could have played Nigeria on neutral grounds - Kurt Okraku reveals

Sports News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

GFA President Kurt Okraku has revealed that the Black Stars of Ghana could have played their playoff first leg on neutral grounds.



Ahead of the crucial game against Nigeria in the first leg stage of the playoff, Ghana was supposed to use the Cape Coast Stadium but after CAF inspected the pitch the venue was deemed not fit to host the game.



At this stage, there were speculations about the Black Stars playing Nigeria outside Ghana but after intense talks with CAF Baba Yara Stadium was given partial approval.



Kurt Okraku has confirmed the speculations about the Black Stars playing elsewhere.



"If you heard Black Stars could've played Nigeria outside Ghana, it was true. As it is now, if we have to play an international match, no stadium in Ghana can host it. Not Baba Yara or Cape Coast. CAF must send in an inspection team first," Kurt Okraku to GTV Sports.



Ghana drew 0-0 with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the full capacity Baba Yara Stadium.