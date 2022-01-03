Black Stars coach Rajevac to get into full squad training

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to have a full squad on Monday as the team continues preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars began training last week with a thin squad which grew gradually.



The final set dominated by England-based players are expected in camp on Monday, January 3, 2022, so the team can enter the final phase of preparations.



Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Daniel Amartey are among the notable faces expected to join the camp in Doha and boost Rajevac’s squad ahead of the continental showpiece.



Black Stars have a friendly match with reigning champions Algeria on January 4. A good opportunity for Rajevac to test the readiness of his team.



Ghana faces a similar opponent in Morocco in their first match in Cameroon, before playing Gabon and Comoros to wrap up the group stage.