Black Stars coach Milovan Rejevac names strong line up for Ethiopia game

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Milovan Rajevac has named his line-up for the Ethiopia WC qualifier



• Richmond Boakye-Yiadom returns to Black Stars line-up



• The Ethiopia-Ghana match is scheduled to kick off at 1pm







Milovan Rjevac has named his starting eleven for the must-win game against Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium.



Beitar Jerusalem striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has been named in the Black Stars lineup to face Ethiopia.



In the defence, goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot will be in the post with Andy Yiadoma and Baba Rahaman occupying the full-back positions. Daniel Amartey pairs Joseph Aidoo in the heart of the defence.



Whereas in midfield, Iddrisu Baba, Andre Ayew, and Kudus Mohammed form a three-man midfield in a 4-3-3 system.



Kamaldeen Sulemana is on the left wing, Jordan Ayew on the right wing with Boakye-Yiadom as the main man up front.



Ghana needs to win the match that is set at 1:00 PM kickoff to hold on to their chances of qualifying for the play-offs.



Line-up below



Jojo Wallocott; Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Baba Abdul Rahman; Idrissu Baba, Andre Dede Ayew(C), Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew; Richmond Boakye-Yiadom.



