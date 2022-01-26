Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac set for scouting in Europe ahead of World Cup play-off

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw Nigeria in FIFA World Cup playoff



Ghana-Nigeria first leg is for March 23



Nigeria select Abiola National Stadium for Ghana second leg



Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac is set to embark on an European tour ahead of Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoff tie against Nigeria.



A report filed by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM states that the Serbian has a scheduled scouting trip that will begin from Belgium to England then to Italy to monitor Ghanaian players. The said trip is slated for next week.



The report further indicates that the manager will meet up with Kamal Sowah and Mohammed Salisu who both rejected an invitation to play for Ghana ahead of the AFCON 2021.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of the playoff tie on March 23 before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on March 26 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.



At the moment, the future of Milovan Rajevac is not certain as the Ministry of Youth and Sports has ordered the Ghana FA to review the coach's capacity after a poor 2021 Africa Cup of Nation performance.



The Executive council of the GFA is set to meet on Wednesday, January 26 to discuss the Black Stars performance as well as the future of the manager.



The Black Stars could not go beyond the group stage of the AFCON after recording just a point in Group C, which was made up of Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.