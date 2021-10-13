Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac congratulates players after Zimbabwe victory

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has hailed the performance of his players following a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.



Three days after the 3-1 victory at the Cape Coast Stadium, the Black Stars beat the Warriors again in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey scored the decisive goal when his powerful shot flew past Zimbabwean goalkeeper in the 31st minute.



“As you all know, this was my first camp after I came back and I have to say that I am really really grateful to everybody; my players, the medical department, the technical team, and GFA. We all did this together,” Rajevac said.



“I felt immense support from everybody these days so really feel happy because we managed to accomplish our mission to win these two matches and to get six points so that we can still be in contention for the World Cup.”



“This match was hard as the previous one. I want to congratulate my players for the performance and also the Zimbabwean team and coach for excellent fighting and desire.”



Ghana face Ethiopia and South Africa respectively in November. Both games will determine whether Ghana will play in March's playoffs.







