Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor praises Hearts of Oak star Afriyie Barnieh

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has spoken highly of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh after handing the forward a debut call-up to the senior national team.



“He is very talented. A great guy. I’ve seen him a couple of times in action and he deserves to be here,” Akonnor said at the press conference.



It was at the press conference held on Friday at Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat that Akonnor named his squad for the two World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Charles Akonnor mentioned 30 players including five home-based players and one of them was Afriyie Barnieh.



The striker has been wonderful this year and it's no surprise that his debut Black Stars call-up has come at age 20.



From shinning at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania, which Ghana won, to playing a vital role in Hearts of Oak's double success in Ghana.



Barnieh scored 12 goals for Accra Hearts of Oak as they won both Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup for the first time since 2000.



By virtue of winning the double, the Phobians have been rewarded with Super Cup.



This means Barnieh has won four trophies in eight months.



He will hope to play for the Black Stars against Ethiopia in Cape Coast on September 3 and South Africa in Johannesburg three days later.



Also, watch last week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



