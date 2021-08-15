Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor explains Benjamin Afutu snub

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has explained Benjamin Afutu Afutu's exclusion from the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Akonnor named a 30-man squad including five players but no Benjamin Afutu whose impressive performances in midfield helped Hearts of Oak clinch double.



The midfielder featured in 32 games for the Phobians in all competitions, scoring 7 goals and providing 4 assists.



“All of us in this room have a personal interest as far as the National team is concerned, right? If I ask you and the next person to you to make your call-up, you’ll surely come up with different names but your interest is for Ghana to win,” Akonnor said during the press conference on Friday.



“I have the same interest and I want Ghana to win but sometimes the final decisions come from me and of course my technical team. The fact that they are not in the squad doesn’t mean we haven’t seen them, I have seen Afutu and other names, we’ve seen them.



“At this moment, this is the squad, and don’t forget I said it is a provisional squad, the number will go down to 25,” he added.



Akonnor's squad will face Ethiopia in Cape Coast on September 3 and then play South Africa three days later in Johannesburg.



