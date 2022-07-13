Black Stars coach Addo refutes claims six new additions switched nationality due to 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has refuted claims that the six new players switched nationality due to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Last week, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed the availability of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer, and Patric Pfeiffer for national assignments.



These players will now be available for Ghana and could have the chance to go to the World Cup in Qatar this November if selected.



"Since March we’ve been talking to a lot of players who we think can have an impact on the team," coach Addo said as quoted by Footballghana.com.



"I can understand it can be a difficult decision, especially if you were born in another country and you’re young."



He added: "It’s a lifetime decision, unlike at club level where you can play for several teams, so it’s very difficult and I understand them better, having been born in Germany."



"But we want those who have decided to get familiar with the team and the staff as soon as possible. So everybody who wants to join has to join now so they know exactly what they’re going to do."



"It’s a tough decision and they know what they’re getting into. Surely it’s not just about this World Cup. It’s about more World Cups to come, Afcons, winning and being successful, so it’s not just about this one World Cup."