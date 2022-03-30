Black Stars celebrate in the dressing room after beating Nigeria

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

What a delight it is to be a Black Stars player at the moment as the team have been pictured in total ecstacy after dumping Nigerian out of the 2022 World Cup for the sole ticket.



It has been a difficult last few years for the Black Stars in recent times after their woeful African Cup of Nations run where they were eliminated at the group stages in a group that had Gabon, Comoros and Morocco.



When they were drawn against Nigeria, for most persons the Super Eagles were the outright favourites but Ghana proved they knew how to reach the mundial as the edged out Nigeria.



The first leg ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium before Ghana drew 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to book their place at the mundial via the away goal rule.



It is the fourth time Ghana has qualified for the World Cup and will be looking forward to doing wonders in the gulf state like they did in South Africa in 2010.



