Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars celebrate in the dressing room after beating Nigeria

What a delight it  is to be a Black Stars player at the moment as the team have been pictured in total ecstacy after dumping Nigerian out of the 2022 World Cup for the  sole ticket.

It  has been a difficult last few years for the Black Stars in recent times after their woeful African Cup of Nations run where they were eliminated at the group stages in a group that  had Gabon, Comoros and Morocco.

When they were drawn against Nigeria, for most persons the Super Eagles were the outright  favourites but Ghana proved they knew how  to reach the mundial as the edged out  Nigeria.

The first leg ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium before Ghana drew 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to book their place at the mundial via the  away goal rule.

It is the fourth time Ghana has qualified for the World Cup and will be looking forward to doing wonders in the   gulf state like they  did in South Africa in 2010.

