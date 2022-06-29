You are here: HomeSports2022 06 29Article 1571654

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew speaks about his father’s influence on his career

Andre Ayew with his father Abedi Ayew Pele Andre Ayew with his father Abedi Ayew Pele

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says he draws massive inspiration from his father, Abedi Pele.

The Al Sadd attacker also describes the three-time African Player of the Year award winner as his idol.

Abedi, 57, is regarded as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time, and most fans expect his sons to emulate his performance and charisma on the field of play.

Abedi won the 1992/93 UEFA Champions League title with Olympique Marseille and was capped 73 times by Ghana, scoring 19 goals in the process.

Despite not reaching his father’s level of success, Andre has reached more international caps than his father scoring more goals in the Black Stars jersey than him as well – 107 appearances with 23 goals.

The former Swansea City talisman will beat Asamoah Gyan to become Ghana’s highest appearance maker should he play three games more in the Black Stars jersey.

Speaking to the legendary Kwabena Yeboah on the Sports Highlights show, Andre revealed his father’s influence on his career.

“I take a lot if not every inspiration from him. He’s my idol and an unbelievable Father,” he said.

Andre joined Al Sadd in July 2021, a club his father played for in the 1982/83 season. In his debut season, the attacker scored 18 goals in 29 games in all competitions for Al Sadd last season.

His father has also been representing him as his agent, and he negotiated several deals on his behalf, including his moves to British sides West Ham United and Swansea City, Al Sadd, and Fenerbahce.

The 32-year-old spoke to the legendary broadcaster in a sit-down interview after the Black Stars returned from the Kirin Tournament in Japan.

