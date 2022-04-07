Black Stars captain Andre Ayew backs Otto Addo to continue as Ghana coach

Soccer News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has congratulated Otto Addo for qualifying the team for the 2022 World Cup and wants the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach to stay as head coach.



The Al Sadd forward is impressed with the performance of the former Ghana international after qualifying the Black Stars to another World Cup.



The 47-year-old was tasked by the Ghana FA together with four others George Boateng, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and Chris Hughton to qualify the team for the World Cup during the playoff against Nigeria.



Otto Addo still contracted to German-side Dortmund was handed the job on interim-bases just for the World Cup playoff.



After securing qualification, Otto Addo's current contract has expired including the three others and a search for a new coach underway.



Andre Ayew who missed the two-legged encounter due to suspension visited the team for the first leg in Kumasi has been impressed with the management of the team under Otto Addo.



The former Swansea City forward revealed Otto Addo changed a lot of things both on and off the pitch which helped in the team's World Cup qualification.



"We all saw that he did a great job, great is small, he did a very wonderful job. I had been with the team for three or four days before the game. I congratulate him so much. He changed a lot of little things on the pitch trying to find the solutions and it worked and we need to keep working", Ayew said in an interview with 3Sports.



He added: "Proud Ghanaian to have qualified the nation to the world cup because it has been a difficult time for us with the changes of coaches and hopefully we could get some stability and and work towards the goal with some style".



