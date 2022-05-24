Black Stars captain Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has already landed in the capital city ahead of next month’s 2023 AFCON qualification series clashes with Madagascar and the Central African Republic.



The 32-year-old was spotted at the Nania Park in Legon on Wednesday as he watched his father’s team – Nania FC – took on Kwaebibirem in the Division One League.



Black Stars head coach Otto Addo hasn’t named his announced squad for the two games yet, Ayew who is the captain of the Black Stars cannot be left out and is already in the country for the games.



The former Swansea City AFC deputy captain missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup final round qualifying games against Nigeria in Kumasi and Abuja due to suspension after his red card against Comoros at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



He has played 102 times for the Ghana senior national team after making his debut for the West Africans in 2008 under French trainer Claude Le Roy.



Andre Ayew bloomed on his maiden season with Al Sadd in Qatar and has become a fans favourite after ending the season as the top scorer.



He is just 7 games away from equalling Asamoah Gyan’s record of 109 appearances in the Ghana jersey.



Ayew enjoyed an impressive first season with the Qatari side Al Sadd where he scored 18 goals in all competitions.