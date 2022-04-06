Black Stars can make it to World Cup final - US-based Ghanaian coach predicts

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US-based Ghanaian coach, Robert Sackey, has predicted that the Blak Stars could make it to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



According to Sackey, the Black Stars' group is the best they could have wished for, and also believes the team will make it out of the group.



"I think the draw is one of the best groups for Ghana. I believe we can qualify from the group to the next stage," the veteran coach said as quoted by www.graphic.com.gh



He added that the team is capable of attaining President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo's dream, which is a semi-final berth or final.



"I believe Ghana can achieve President Akufo-Addo's target of seeing the Black Stars reach the semi-finals and even making history by making it to the grand final in Qatar."



He further predicted how the team will fare in the group stage round.



"So for me, what I see in this group is that we will draw one and win two to advance to the next stage. However, all that will depend on the Black Stars' preparation for the World Cup."



The Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign at the Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud where they will face Portugal on November 24.



In the second group game, Ghana will move to Al Rayyan to play South Korea at the Education City Stadium on November 28.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage matches in a final fixture against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra on December 02.