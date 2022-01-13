Black Stars can do better - Ex-Hearts skipper Amankwah Mireku

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

A former defender for Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak, Yaw Amankwah Mireku, has shared his opinion about the performance of the team in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.



He agreed with the assertions that coach Milovan Rajevac made late substitutions in such a crucial game against Morocco.



He posited that the changes the coach made were late and had no impact on our game.



According to him, during the match between Algeria, he thought the coach would have used the local players and done the same during the AFCON game, but he failed to do so.



He further noted that the team lacks forwards because Jordan Ayew plays around a striker and does not have the strength and commitment to play as a forward.



He suggested that although Jordan is good, he should play behind a striker because the team need extra experienced players as forwards.



Meanwhile, he has asserted that the coach should be blamed but rather, the managers and agents of our football must be blamed for the challenges confronting the team.



He urged the coach and the team to put up their best and make the nation proud.