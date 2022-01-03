Black Stars can be the surprise package at 2021 AFCON - Ex GFA PRO

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Communication Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara has said that the Black Stars can win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon if Milovan Rajevac gets a fit squad.



Ghana is in group C of the tournament alongside North African giants Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



The Black Stars has been preparing ahead of the tournament in Doha for two weeks now and are expected to travel to Cameroon later this week ahead of the start of the tournament.



Ghana is hoping to win its fifth AFCON title at this year’s tournament but there is doubt on the team’s chances.



According to the CAF Senior Media Officer, the Black Stars with the quality in camp can give competition to any team if the coach gets his full squad fit and healthy without any challenge.



“I hope the Black Stars will surprise Ghanaians positively. I am confident if Milovan Rajevac is able to put a squad together. If we have all our players fit and Kudus, Kamaldeen, Jordan, Wakaso all in good shape we can give any country a good run for their money”, Saanie Daara said on GTV’s Morning Show.



“I think Ghana can be a dark horse in this tournament. If people underrate us we can be the surprise package in this tournament”, he added.



The Black Stars play their opening game of the tournament against Morocco on January 10, 2022, in Yaounde.