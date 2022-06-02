Black Stars begin qualifying campaign on bright note after thumping Madagascar

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Black Stars began their 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on a solid note after they eased past the Barea of Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast Sports on Wednesday.



Three second half goals from Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena Gyan and Osman Bukari ensured a bright start for the Black Stars, who are seeking their 24th appearance at the continental football showpiece.



The Black Stars go top of Group E with three points, edging Angola on goal difference, who earlier defeated Central African Republic 2-1 in the other group encounter.



It was a dominant start from the Black Stars in the first half as they mounted relentless pressure on the Barea, in search of the opener.



The Black Stars had 14 attempts at goal, but only two were on target in the first half as the Barea of Madagascar stood resolute in defence.



Ghana started the second half on the front foot and deservedly went ahead in the 54th minute through Kudus, who struck from close range after some good work on the flanks by Afena Gyan.



Afena Gyan grabbed his first international goal with a close-range finish in the 56th minute to give Black Stars the cushion.



Kudos Mohammed thought he had grabbed his second goal of the game in the 67th minute, after a delightful cross by Baba Rahman, but he was adjudged marginally offside by the Assistant Referee.



Despite being two goals up, the Black Stars seemed not content as they pressed for the third goal, with Kudos Mohammed coming close in the 72nd minute.



Substitute Osman Bukari made it three for the Black Stars with five minutes to end proceedings as he delivered a composed strike to ensure an emphatic victory for the home side.



The Black Stars would face the Central African Republic in four days' time in the second group encounter of the 2023 AFCON qualifier.



