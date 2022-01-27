Black Stars backroom staff sacked

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars backroom staff has been sacked after Ghana's exit and poor performance at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations.



The Ghana Football Association Executive Council met on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, to examine the technical and management committees' activities after they presented their reports on Tuesday.



The Black Stars backroom was dissolved after a meeting between officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association on Friday.



After the meeting between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association the ministry issued a statement saying:



"The Ministry therefore asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars, technical team, led by head coach Milovan Rajevac,"



The Ghana Football Association in a statement on Wednesday 26th January stated that a new technical team will be reconstituted after engagement with all relevant stakeholders.



The Black Stars of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations campaign ended with a 3-2 defeat to tiny Comoros Islands in Group C.