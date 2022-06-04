Black Stars arrive in Angola ahead of CAR clash

Sports News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have touched down in Luanda, Angola ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.



Ghana, who lead Group E after their emphatic victory over Madagascar, will play the Central African Republic on Sunday, June 5.



The team arrived in the early hours of Saturday morning and immediately went to their hotel for some rest.



Augustine Okrah and Daniel Barnieh did not make the trip to Angola while Antoine Semenyo missed due to injury.



The Black Stars will train at the 11th November Stadium later in the day before a pre-match press conference.



The four-times African champions will be hoping to make it two out of two as the Black Stars eye a return to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.



Ghana had a poor Nations Cup early this year, exiting the tournament at the group stages.



The team will travel to Japan for the Kirin Cup tournament, which begins on Friday, June 10, 2022.



