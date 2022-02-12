Black Stars: Why appoint all these coaches just for World Cup play-offs? - Augustine Arhinful

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has criticized the newly formed technical team of the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday announced a newly constituted technical team of the Black Stars headed by Otto Addo, George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor.



The appointment is just for the World Cup play-offs in March against rivals Nigeria to be played between March 24-29, 2022.



A statement from the GFA on the appointment read, “Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.



“Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria”.



However, Augustine Arhinful has questioned why the GFA has appointed all these qualified coaches for just a game to be played in one week.



“If it is just for interim basis, we cannot appoint all these people for just a match that players will be around for just a week. We appoint all these people for the two matches to be played between 23-29th and after that what happens?”, he queried in an interview on Happy FM.



“My biggest problem is put someone there who will do proper scouting and select the right materials for the Black Stars”, he added.



Ghana will play Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup plays-off on March 24, 2022, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before the return leg in three days’ time in Abuja.