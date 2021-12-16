Black Stars: In-form Jordan Ayew breaks goal duck with a silky finish for Crystal Palace

Players Abroad of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew ended his goal drought for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League as he scored for the Eagles in their game with Southampton on Wednesday evening.



Ayew, 30, timed his run and arrived at the right time to meet a deflected and a loose ball which Wilfried Zaha targeted at the Southampton goal.



The inviting ball fell to Ayew who arrived at the back post to finish from a tight angle as he wasted no time smashing the ball into the yawning net.



He was replaced by France-born Michael Olise 15 minutes from the end of the game.



The ex-Marseille man scored his first goal in 43 Premier League matches, last netting against Leeds in November 2020. It’s the 24th of his 27 Premier League goals to be scored in the second half (89%).



Ayew has become the first Ghanaian with the most goals (27) and most assists (13) in English Premier League history.