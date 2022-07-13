Black Stars: Even if I can’t play, I’ll sit and contribute – Muntari

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari, has expressed his willingness to contribute to the success of the current squad.



According to the midfielder who has not played for the Black Stars since Brazil 2014, even if he does not get the chance to play in the 2024 World Cup, he is prepared to help the team succeed.



Speaking on Accra-based GTV, the former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder said: “Ghana, even if I’m on crutches today and they call me to come help, I’ll definitely run and go.



“Even if I can’t play, I’ll sit and contribute.”



The midfielder during the 2014 Word Cup was sacked from camp for indiscipline.



He was also handed an indefinite ban.



Despite apologising for the incident, he has not been featured on the team since then.



The midfielder played for Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2021/2022 season of the Premier League.