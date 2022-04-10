Black Stars Coach details Jordan Ayew’s vital role in World Cup qualification against Nigeria

Sports News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mas Ud-Didi Dramani, a former assistant coach of the Black Stars has explained the role assigned to Jordan Ayew during the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



The Crystal Palace striker was deployed on the wings in the two-legged encounter against the Super Eagles.



The 31-year-old who recovered on time from COVID to feature for the team had a quiet game in the first leg against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium which ended goalless.



In the second leg in Abuja, Jordan Ayew played just 45 minutes and was substituted right after.



Jordan Ayew has come under serious black lash from Ghanaian fans for his inability to score goals for the team. He was booed by some fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when he was been substituted.



Speaking in an interview Didi Dramani has explained the role deployed for the attacking midfielder.



“ I think that what needed was to let him be efficient. Efficiency was more valued and some efficiency is more valued than just thinking about a position of the player and the materials you have against the opposition informs where you have to pay the players.” He said.



“Jordan of late in Crystal Palace plays more on the right and he’s been very very effective and efficient. We saw his last game against Thomas Partey’s Arsenal. He was one of the best players on the pitch and his capacity in terms of his endurance has been very very encouraging. He told ghanasportspage.com.



“Unfortunately, Jordan had COVID before the international break so he just came a day before our game against Nigeria. You can understand that Jordan just played for close to fifteen minutes and it was not fully executed but you know he was tactically more oriented.



“We spoke to him individually in terms of what to do when you are on the ball and you don’t have the ball. He had video lessons with him before the game. He understood certain things as a professional and so we were absolutely in control and under the Otto Addo leadership”.