Black Stars: Check how the 32-players invited for the World Cup qualifiers performed for their respective clubs over the weekend

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Below is a report on how the 32-players invited by Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac performed for their respective clubs ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this weekend.



Goalkeepers



In the Swiss League, St.Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi conceded five goals against Grasshoppers as the game ended 5-2.



Jojo Wollacot played the full throttle for Swindon Town when they recorded a 3-1 away win over Bristol Rovers. The youngster who was given a surprise invitation by Milovan Rajevac could not keep a clean sheet but he was for his side.



Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah was in the post for The Phobians as they defeated Tema Youth 4-2 in a friendly ahead of their CAF Champions League game against Wydad Atletico of Morocco.



Defenders



Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading in their 1-0 win over Cardiff in the English Championship.



Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute in Leicester City's away game against Crystal Palace which ended 2-2.



Joseph Aidoo warmed the bench in Celta Vigo’s 1-0 defeat to Elche in the Spanish La Liga.



Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Montpellier.



Gideon Mensah came on as a substitute to play 22 minutes for Bordeaux in their 3-0 defeat to Monaco.



In the United States, Jonathan Mensah was on target as his goal made sure that Columbus Crew have crowned champions of NORTH & CENTRAL AMERICA: Campeones Cup – Final with a 2-0 defeat over Cruz Azul from Mexico.



Midfielders



Baba Iddrisu scored for Real Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Levante in the Spanish La Liga.



Emmanuel Gyasi captained Spezia as they lost 4-0 to Verona in the Serie A.



Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in their goalless draw against Brighton in the English Premier League.



Alfred Duncan played 76 minutes for Fiorentina in their 2-1 home defeat to Napoli in the Serie A.



Majeed Ashimeru played ONLY seven minutes for Anderlecht when they drew 1-1 with Club Brugge in the Jupiler League in Belgium.



Mubarak Wakaso is not the only inactive player in the list of invited players as the Chinese Super League is yet to officially start.



Jeffrey Schlupp climbed off the bench to score for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against Leicester City in the English Premier League.



Emmanuel Lomotey did not make the matchday squad for Amiens over the weekend in the French Ligue II.



Samuel Owusu played 56 minutes for Al Feiha as they lost 2-1 to Al-Shabab.



Forwards



Jordan Ayew lasted 52 minutes in the game for Palace against Leicester City which ended in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park in the English Premiership.



Kamaldeen Sulemana was impressive in the game for Rennes in their 2-0 win over French giants PSG. The Ghanaian youngster tormented the PSG defense and managed to register an assist in the game.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh played the full throttle for St.Pauli in their 3-0 win over SG Dynamo Dresden in the Bundesliga II.



Mohammed Kudus warmed the bench as Ajax lost to Utrecht 1-0 at home in the Eredivisie.



Yaw Yeboah saw 86 minutes of action for Wisla in their 1-0 defeat to Piast Gilwice in the Polish top-flight league



Andre Ayew scored for Al Sadd in their 4-0 win over Al Arabi in the Qatar Super League.



Benjamin Tetteh played the full throttle for Yeni Matayaspor in their 2-0 defeat to Hatayspor in the Turkish League.



Former Asokwa Deportivo striker Joel Fameyeh scored his ninth goal of the season for Orenburg in the Russian second-tier league after only 13 games.



Caleb Ekuban also played 35 minutes for Genoa who were beaten 1-0 by Salernitana in the Italian Serie A.