Black Starlets to begin camping on Monday

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Starlets of Ghana will begin camping on Monday, June 28 2021 at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence.



Coach Maxwell Konadu has invited thirty players for the camping as part of the exercise to build a strong male U-17 national team for future competitions.



A number of the players are drawn from the U-15 team with others selected from scouting by the coach.



Another batch is expected to be called up after this phase.



The invited players are:



Saaba Kelvin (Dansoman Barcelona Academy), Zulka Massaoud (Young Goldfields), Umar Farouk (Baffuor Soccer Academy)



Saad Mohammed (Tafo Opera FC), Rashid Abdul Adam (Bernad Ajax Academy), Felix Osei Agyemang (Abrepo New Castle FC), Felix Konadu Yiadom (Baffuor Soccer Academy – Sunyani), Francis Mensah (Akosombo Krystal Palace), Isaac Baffoe (Young Apostles), Owusu Antwi (Akosombo Krystal Palace), Akwasi Bentil (Heart of Lions), John Batigi (Cheeter FC), Mustapha Abu (Techiman Liberty), Kelvin Ofosu (Ozil FC), Jude Lekuu (Sharp Arrows), Nathaniel Awaitey (Golden Kicks), Aboagye Rabi (Bekwai Youth Academy), Abdul Abubakar Gafaru (Vision FC), Bright Aklie (Semper-Fi Academy), Ibrahim Mohammed (Rising Stars), Alidu Abdul Rauf (Still Believe FC), Enoch Anyare (Asokwa Deportivo), Okyere James (Koforidua Suhyen FC), Alidu Samuaila, Abdul Kudus Shama (Mountain Movers), Mohammed Ibrahim (Ebony Babies), Foster Apetorgbor (Asekem FC), Ewuah Solomon (Huracan FC), Gado Abubakar (Zilina FC), Ibrahim Mohammed (Rising Stars)