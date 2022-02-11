Black Starlets set to take on Home Stars FC in friendly encounter

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Starlets of Ghana will this weekend travel to the Volta Region for a short training camp.



Whiles in the Region, the Black Starlets will play a friendly match against Home Stars FC on Sunday, February 13, 2022.



“The Black Starlets will travel to the Volta Region for a two day tour that would pit them against Home Stars FC in a friendly match on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Ho Sports stadium,” a statement on the GFA statement has announcement has said.



Head Coach for the Black Starlets, Samuel Fabin and his side have been camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram in preparation for their upcoming International competitions including the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations and the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Youth national team have engaged in a number of friendly matches as the Technical team works to build a formidable side for the future competitions.