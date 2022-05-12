Black Starlets play Nania FC on Thursday

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

The Black Starlets will play Division One side Nania FC in a test match on Thursday, May 12, as part of their preparations for both the GFA/UEFA Assist – 4 Nation tournament and the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations.



These friendly matches are to ensure that the team is in good shape for the two competitions in June.



The Black Starlets have been preparing at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence for months now under the tutelage of Samuel Fabin.



The team has previously played Tudu Mighty Jets, Accra City Stars and Kwaebibirem FC in similar exercises. On Tuesday, they locked horns with Asokwa Deportivo at the Accra Sports stadium where they drew 1-1.



Baba Appiga gave the Black Starlets a well-deserved lead in the 33rd minute but a determined Deportivo side equalized in the second half as the match ended in a draw.



The Black Starlets are unbeaten in four top level friendly matches against second tier teams having won three and drawn one – scoring 11 goals and conceding one in the process.



Ghana will host Togo, Benin and a yet to be named team from Europe in a 4-Nation tournament GFA/UEFA Assist U-17 championship in Cape Coast before the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations in June.



The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled from Saturday, June 11 - Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Cape Coast stadium.