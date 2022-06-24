Black Starlets beat Ivory Coast 3-2 to 3rd place in U-17 WAFU championship

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

The Ghana U17 mounted a comeback to beat Ivory Coast 3-2 to finish 3rd place at the 2022 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship with a bronze medal on Friday afternoon.



The Ivorians took the early lead in the 5th minute through Yan Diomande after a penalty was awarded to them.



The Black Starlets restored parity in the 9th minute when Abdul Rashid also scored from the spot after the Ivorian goalkeeper went in for a tackle.



The first half ended 1-1 with both sides failing to find the back of the net after being awarded penalties.



Right from halftime, a beautifully dispatched shot from Richard Apokum in the 58-minute got the Black Starlets in the lead.



The Black Starlets held on to their lead for a while till the Ivorians broke into Ghana’s box from the flanks to whip in a cross for Aboubacar Sidick to level up in the 78th minute.



Razak Salifu scored the winner for the Black Starlets in the 93rd minute after a cross was curled into the Ivorian box to end the match 3-2.



Ghana’s u-17 team would not be playing at the u-17 AFCON and the u-17 World Cup after failing to reach the finals of the 2022 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.



