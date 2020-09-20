You are here: HomeSports2020 09 20Article 1064770

Sports News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: goal.com

Black Saturday: Coach Akonnor and Ghanaians react to tragic youth team crash

Many have taken to social media to express their sadness after Saturday's fatal accident.

Ghana mourns the loss of six players when a bus carrying a youth team travelling from a league registration exercise crashed into a river on Saturday evening.

The six players, said to be between the ages of 12 and 16, reportedly died on the spot while several others were left injured and rushed to the Offinso St. Patrick Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement on Saturday night.

Many, including Black Stars coach CK Akonnor, former Borussia Dortmund and ex-Ghana and Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko, ertshwile national defender and current Caf deputy general secretary Anthony Baffoe, have all taken to social media to share their grief.





















