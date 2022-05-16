Black Satellites to arrive in Accra today after WAFU-B U-20 exit

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Satellites of Ghana are expected to arrive in Accra today, May 16 after exiting the on-going WAFU-B U-20 tournament.



Ghana failed to defend their WAFU-20 title following a 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso on Saturday.



The defending champions failed to secure a point in the competition after losing 2-0 and 2-1 to Nigeria and Burkina Faso respectively in the group stage.



In Saturday’s final group stage match, Burkina Faso opened the scoring on the 33rd minute before Ghana equalized before the halftime break.



Despite a resilient performance in the second half, Burkina Faso capitalized on a defensive blunder to score and seal a win in the Group decider.



The defeat leaves Ghana without a point and out of the zonal qualification competition.



Meanwhile, the GFA says Black Satellites will continue their development as they seek to line-up series of friendly matches and tournaments for the team in order to progress at the right level.



The Football Association intends to use these friendlies and competitions as preparations for the other national assignments.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







