Black Satellites thump Ada United 6-0 in warm up friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Black Satellites on Wednesday played a friendly against Ada United as part of preparations towards the 2022 WAFU Cup of Nations and the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations.



The Satellites won 6-0 at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.



King Faisal forward Zubairu Ibrahim scored a hat-trick while Razak Abdul (Heart of Lions), Kwadwo Poku (Kenpong Academy) and Clinton Duodu (Bechem United) netted the other three goals.



Coach Abdul Karim Zito is building a formidable team to defend the two titles.