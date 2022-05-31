You are here: HomeSports2022 05 31Article 1549493

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Satellites opening game at the Toulon tournament ends in defeat

Black Satellites Black Satellites

The Black Satellites of Ghana were beaten by Mexico in their first game in the 2022 Toulon tournament.

Ghana held the Mexicans to a 0-0 draw in the first half, which was filled with goal-scoring possibilities for both teams, but they failed to capitalize.

Ghana's goalkeeper made some crucial saves to keep his team in the game against a skillful Mexican side.

Victor Guzman's 83rd-minute goal was enough for Mexico to clinch all three points.

Ghana will face Indonesia in their second Group B match on Thursday, June 2nd at the Stade Jules Ladoumegue.

The Toulon tournament is a football competition that traditionally features invited national teams made up of youth players ranging in age from U-17 to U-23. The event is named after Maurice Revello, who founded it in 1967 and passed away in 2016.

Ghana is in Group B with Venezuela, Indonesia, and Mexico.

