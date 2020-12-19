Sports News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Black Satellites neglected in Benin - Hot FM's journalist blows alarm

Reliable information reaching Hotfmghana.com indicates strenuously that Since the junior national team, Black Satellites went to play the Wafu U-20 tournament in Benin, no representative from the Ministry Of Youth and Sports has visited the team.



Astute sports analyst, Alhassan Babaginda who broke the news while speaking as a panellist on Hot 93.9FM’s Sports morning show, Hot Focal Sports hosted by Bigality said:



“I can say with authority that, ever since the Satellites went to the tournament, no official from the Ministry of Youth and Sports has visited the team. The players are so dejected because their per diem and allowances have not been paid”,



“Bigality, it would astonish you that, the chartered airforce plane they went with, reports from the Ghana airforce indicate that because they’ve not been paid they have decided not to fly the players back home after the tournament on Saturday…This is a big shame”, Babaginda angrily told Bigality



The Black Satellites booked their place in the finals of this year’s Wafu Zone B U-20 tournament after beating Niger 5-3 on penalties.



The team which has so far qualified for the main tournament in Mauritania in 2021 after five years will be playing their final match on Saturday against Burkina Faso.



Below is the squad



Goalkeepers Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), William E. Esso (Vision FC), David Kudjo (Action Boys FC), Appiah Kubi (Accra Lions FC) Defenders: Aloma Benjamin (Vision FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Amoah Kobina (Golden Kicks), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort FC), Ofori McCarthy (Eleven Wonders), Ivan Anokye Mensah (Zilina Africa FC)



Midfielders: Issah Huda (BA United), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Abdul Mugeez Zakaria (Eleven Wonders), Emmanuel Agyeman Duah (Ebony FC), Ayara Sadat (Heart of Lions), Adjei Frimpong Eugene (African Talent Academy), Sarfo Evans (Karela United), Adams Salim (New Edubiase FC), Sulemana Mohammed (Dreams FC)

Attackers: Matthew Anim Cudjoe (Legon Cities), Blessing Brafo (Karela FC), Precious Boah (Dreams FC) Afriyie Bannieh Daniel (Hearts of Oak), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Sumaila Abanga (Benaab FC), Boateng Frank (Prestige FC).

