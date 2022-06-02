Black Satellites' defeat to Indonesia shock Ghanaians on social media

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022
The Black Satellites' defeat to Indonesia in the ongoing Tournoi Maurice Revello in France has caused a shock among Ghanaians on social media.
Ghana suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to the Asian side in their second Group B fixture of the tournament.
Following the defeat, the West Africans have been eliminated after failing to record a point after two matches.
They lost their opening game by same scoreline against Mexico by the same score.
The surprising defeat does not sit down well with Ghanaians on social media who cannot wrap their heads around losing to Indonesia.
The wild reaction has seen Indonesia trending at number one on Ghana Twitter.
The Satellites' record of not winning a game in 2022 has been drawn into the conversations as some are trying to figure out what might be the problem.
Ghana before the Revello competition lost 0-2 to Nigeria and 1-2 to Burkina Faso in the just ended WAFU-U20 tournament in Niger.
They have lost four games, won none, conceded 6 goals, and scored only one. Ghana will face Venezuela in their final game in the Revello tournament on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Check out the reaction below
These Black Satellites team too dey do wonders oh. Lost to Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Indonesia. Something isn't right, @kurtokraku— Kwaku Eric (@minkenrinque) June 2, 2022
This generation of Ghana U20 are very talented— Ghana Young Talents???????? (@GhanaianPlayers) June 2, 2022
We consider results more than development
Where I'm coming from so definitely...
But you've seen them they are not bad players
But bcos we're not getting the results it will end up that the boys are not good #BlackSatellites
5/
Stupid team. I wonder where these particular players come from. 4 matches, no win, no draw, only losses. For where? Like seriously? Black Satellites? Who paid for them to compete in that tournament sef?.— NatBaiden???????????????????????? (@Nathanielnewlov) June 2, 2022
This is the worst Black Satellites team i've seen in these current times .. there's no way these boys are the best U-20 players we have in this country .. Purely Abysmal performances from the team— Mohammed Sani Ibrahim (@Sani_Ibmo) June 2, 2022
Black Satellites no fit score Indonesia? Ah! Why? Dem go call some Dbees make dem go play the ball anaaa? https://t.co/SSw2ZTH7eB— Yo_PabLo•Say_Amen???????? (@AlfaTickles) June 2, 2022
Black Satellites this is terrible. How???— Justin (@Owuraku__VIII) June 2, 2022
Indonesia leading 1-0 against Ghana Black Satellites with 17minutes remaining to play.— Yaw Osagyefo Anaman (@anaman_osagyefo) June 2, 2022
Lowest of the low! ????????♂️????
#BlackSatellites not again ????????— Kofi Sika GuyGuy ???? (@guyguyArmy) June 2, 2022
Herh Indonesia u20 has scored Ghana Black Satellites...— Mr Arsenal????????#HaveMercy (@mikaogh2) June 2, 2022
Indonesia too dey score our u20 in France??indonesia oo????????????????????????????????????— Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) June 2, 2022
So Ghana Black Satellites loose against Indonesia ???????? smh ????????♂️— z ε K Ⓐ y-V!bes (@zekaytweets) June 2, 2022
Ghana Black Satellites (U-20) results in the last four games led by Coach Karim Zito.— Linus Siaw Nartey ???????? (@Linus_siaw) June 2, 2022
Ghana 0- 2 Nigeria
Ghana 1-2 Burkina Faso
Ghana 0-1 Mexico
Ghana 0- 1 Indonesia.
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/c5pXGc3sQT
Black Stars lose to Comoros— Mr Arsenal????????#HaveMercy (@mikaogh2) June 2, 2022
Black Meteors lose 10-0 on aggregate to Japan
Black Satellites lose to Indonesia
All in the past year
These U20 players are not serious at all. How can you allow Indonesia to score you.— ELIKEM PELE DOE (@ElikemPeleDoe) June 2, 2022
The Ghana U20 team have so far lost all their 4 international matches played— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) June 2, 2022
Ghana 0-2 Nigeria
Ghana 1-2 Burkina Faso
Ghana 0-1 Mexico
Ghana 0-1 Indonesia