Black Satellites coach Karim Zito set to address Football Transfer Forum

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Satellites head coach Abdul Karim Zito has been chosen to address the Football Transfer Forum 7 at the Tournoi Maurice Revello in Marseille on Tuesday, June 7,2022.



This event which is part of the ongoing Maurice Revello tournament will be attended by football transfer, scouting and player recruitment experts and Sports lawyers from all over the world.



The former Ghanaian International right back and African Champions League winner will address various topics including:



Importance of youth tournaments to the development of young playersThe development of the domestic game in GhanaTalent development in Africa etcThe Ghana U20 coach is the only technical expert to be handed this unique opportunity to address participants at the prestigious event which is being held on the sidelines of the tournament.



Other speakers at the prestigious event include, Sebastien Bassong Nguena, former player of FC Metz, Newcastle Utd, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City, Watford and former France u21 and Cameroon International.



The other speaker is Pierre Mathey, a sports lawyer who has completed numerous major international player transfers. Pierre will discuss the football landscape in France touching on issues that affect both agents and clubs.



The event is set to commence at 10am(local time).



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







