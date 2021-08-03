Black Satellites coach Karim Zito names 35-man squad for camping

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021
Source: ghanafa.org
Ghana U20 head coach Abdul Karim Zito has announced a 35-man squad for camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre for Excellence in Prampram.
The invited players are expected to report to camp on Wednesday, August 4, as the team prepares for their upcoming international assignments.
Below are the invited players:
1.Kwabena Boateng- Accra Great Olympics FC
2.Emmanuel Ayei - Shalon FC
3.Kweku Boateng - Charity Stars FC
4.Anim Matthew Cudjoe - Legon Cities FC
5.Mensah Ivan Anokye - Zalina FC
6.Ofori MacCarthy - Eleven Wonders FC
7.Samuel Koshie Agbeyingah - Heart of Lions FC
8.James Ampofo - Semper C
9.Frank Boateng - Prestige FC
10.Agyemang Duah Emmanuel - Ebony FC
11.Kobena Gogo Boahen - Swedru All Blacks FC
12.Samari Salifu Abass - Young Apostles FC
13.Emmanuel Osei Asibey - Benab FC
14.Eugene Amporfo Amankwah - Benab FC
15.Mose Salifu Bawa - Cheetah FC
16.Mohaison Mohmoud - Ebony Babies
17.Jonas Naafo - Nania FC
18. Raphic Maftawo- Rences FC
19.Shaibu Abdallah - In God We Trust FC
20.Daniel Owura Akuffo - Still Believe FC
21.John Bitigi - Real Lions FC
22.Zaidan Alhassan - New Edubiase FC
23.Emmanuel Mensah - Simpafi Soccer Academy
24.Kelvin Saaba - Dansoman Bea
25.Daniel Lokka Queye - Vision FC
26.Collins Boah - In God We Trust FC
27.Patrick Arthur - Renees FC
28.Atta Amoss - Offinso United FC
29.Sylvester Antwi - Feyenoord Youth FC
30.Anastasius Satuh - Kasina Nankana FC
31.Bukari Sommed - Bolga All Stars FC
32.Baffoe Isaac - Young Apostles FC
33.Sayibu Yakubu - BYJ
34.Gideon Majambe Armah - Oil City FC
35.Adu Boahen Hayford - Real Lions F