Black Satellites beat Tema Youth in friendly

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Black Satellites came from behind to defeat Tema Youth 2-1 in a friendly game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The national U20 squad is training for the forthcoming WAFU-20 Cup of Nations, which will be hosted in Niger in May.



Tema Youth's Martie Adjei scored the first goal in the first half, before Black Satellites equalized through King Faisal attacker Ibrahim Zuberu.



Tamale City's Yahaya Mohammed netted the game-winning goal after going past the goalkeeper and finding the net.



The Black Satellites will continue their preparations for the competition, which begins on May 7.



Ghana is the defending champion and has been placed in Group A alongside Nigeria and Burkina Faso.



WAFU 20 Cup of Nations hosts Niger has been drawn against Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, and Benin.