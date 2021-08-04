Black Satellites Coach names 35-man squad for camping

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: GNA

Abdul Karim Zito, the Head Coach of the Black Satellites has named a 35-man squad for camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre for Excellence in Prampram.



The invited players are expected to report to camp on Tuesday, August 3, as the team prepares for their upcoming international assignments.



The squad is made up of players from the last U-17 national team and some players who were part of the U-20 team that won the WAFU and AFCON trophies.



The invited players are, Kwabena Boateng (Accra Great Olympics FC), Emmanuel Ayei (Shalon FC), Kweku Boateng (Charity Stars FC), Anim Matthew Cudjoe (Legon Cities FC), Mensah Ivan Anokye (Zalina FC), Ofori MacCarthy (Eleven Wonders FC), Samuel Koshie Agbeyingah (Heart of Lions FC), James Ampofo (Semper FC), Frank Boateng (Prestige FC), Agyemang Duah Emmanuel (Ebony FC).



The others are, Kobena Gogo Boahen (Swedru All Blacks FC), Samari Salifu Abass (Young Apostles FC), Emmanuel Osei Asibey (Benab FC), Eugene Amporfo Amankwah (Benab FC), Mose Salifu Bawa (Cheetah FC), Mohaison Mohmoud (Ebony Babies), Jonas Naafo (Nania FC),



Raphic Maftawo (Rences FC), Shaibu Abdallah (In God We Trust FC), Daniel Owura Akuffo (Still Believe FC).



The rest are, John Bitigi (Real Lions FC), Zaidan Alhassan (New Edubiase FC), Emmanuel Mensah (Simpafi Soccer Academy), Kelvin Saaba (Dansoman Bea), Daniel Lokka Queye (Vision FC), Collins Boah (In God We Trust FC), Patrick Arthur (Renees FC), Atta Amoss (Offinso United FC), Sylvester Antwi (Feyenoord Youth FC), Anastasius Satuh (Kasina Nankana FC), Bukari Sommed (Bolga All Stars FC), Baffoe Isaac (Young Apostles FC), Sayibu Yakubu (BYJ), Gideon Majambe Armah (Oil City FC), Adu Boahen Hayford (Real Lions FC).



