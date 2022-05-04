Black Satellite coach announces 20-man squad for WAFU Cup of nations

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Ghana to play Nigeria in 2022 WAFU tournament opener



Ghana paired with Nigeria and Burkina Faso in Group A



Black Satellites depart Accra for WAFU Cup of Nations in Niger





Black Satellites head coach, Karim Zito has announced a 20-man squad for the upcoming 2022 WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Niger.





The team departed for Niamey in the early hours of Wednesday, May 4, 2022.



The tournament is scheduled to start on Saturday, May 7, 2022, and end on Friday, May 20, 2022.



Ghana won the last Edition in Ivory Coast in 2021 and will be hoping to retain the title.



The Black Satellites are in Group A alongside Nigeria and Burkina Faso in two groups of three for the competition.



Find below the full Ghana squad set to play at this 2022 WAFU Zone B tournament.



Goalkeepers:



-Anane Vincent- Legon Cities



-Gregory Obeng-Brekum Chelsea



-Benjamin Yeboah- Hearts of oak



Defenders:



-Gilbert Narh-Golden Strikers



-Augustine Agyapong- Asante Kotoko



-Favour Akweh- Sempafi United



-Anim Bismark- Mighty Jet



-Eugene Ampofo- Banab FC



-Bawa Moses-Tanga FC



-Jonas Agyei-Brekum Chelsea



-George Kwasena- Dreams FC



Midfielders:



-Emmanuel Agyei-Dreams FC



-Monaison Mohammed-Black United



-Collins Boah-Dreams FC



-Razark Abdullah-Hearts of lions



Attacks:



-Mustapha Yakubu-Hearts of Lions



-Zubeiru Ibrahim-King Faisal



-Annor Emmanuel-Bechem Utd



-Mohammed Yahaya- Tamele City



-Alex Opoku- Benab FC