Source: GNA

Black Queens winger Portia Boakye scores first league goal in Swedish top-flight

Ghana international Portia Boakye scored on the opening day of the Swedish Damallsvenskan on Sunday but her side Djurgården lost 3-2 away to Uppsala.



The 31-year-old found the back of the net in the 31st minute to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.



It was her first league goal in the Swedish top-flight in three seasons.



Tilde Lindwall had given Djurgården the lead in the 8th minute but Sara Olai equalized on 25 minutes.



Cassandra Korhonen levelled again for Uppsala in the 81st minute before Beata Olsson snatched the match winner in stoppage time.



Djurgården had to finished with ten players after South Africa international Linda Motlhalo got sent off in the 85th minute for receiving two yellow cards.

