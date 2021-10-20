Black Queens vs Nigeria Super Falcons - AWCON qualifiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Queens of Ghana took on Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons in Lagos for the qualification of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.



The next edition of the African Women’s Cup of Nations will be hosted by Morocco next year.



The game was very crucial since only the side that wins this match will make it to the tournament in 2022.



Nigeria won the last edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which was hosted in Ghana in 2018.



The Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to claim the title.



Ghana's team has been badly hit by a couple of injuries.



However, the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has inspired the Black Queens to beat Nigeria against all odds.



Watch the match below







First Half



