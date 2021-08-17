Black Queens star Jennifer Cudjoe disappointed with Ghana's absence at the World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Queens midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe, says it is disappointing that Ghana has not been at the last three FIFA Women's World Cups despite being one of the best teams on the continent.



In recent times, Ghana has been overtaken by Cameroon, Zambia, and Equatorial Guinea in Women's football and were even eliminated from the group stages as hosts of the 2018 Women's Cup of Nations.



However, the Gotham FC midfielder is hopeful that the Black Queens will reclaim their spot in the women's game.



“It’s been a tough time,” Cudjoe told FIFA.com. “For years, Ghana were always at these big tournaments and it’s tough to see them taking place without us.



“At some point, I believe we'll figure things out and get back to qualifying again. But it comes down to the amount of work that the association and everyone involved wants to put in to get us back there. And although I’m encouraged by some changes over the past three years, there are still improvements needing made.”