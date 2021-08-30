Black Queens players boycott training over unpaid allowance – Report

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Preparations for the Aisha Buhari suffered a setback as players failed to turn up for training



• Reports say that the players are owed some allowances



• Coach Mercy Tagoe has invited 30 players for the tournament



Players of the senior female national team Black Queens have boycotted training over unpaid allowance, the ghanasportsonline report.



The team was due to commence training for the invitational Aisha Buhari tournament on Sunday, August 29, 2021, but reports indicate none of the players turned up at Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.



As per the reports, the players have opted against turning up for training in protest of their FA’s failure to among other things settle camping allowances for their last assignment in July.



A source close to the playing body is quoted to have said “the last time they reported to camp they had to pay for their T&T themselves. They were told they will be paid via MoMo but nobody has received a penny from the GFA. They have also enquired about their allowances for this tournament in Nigeria and we have been told there is no money. So they have resolved not to honour the invitation.”



Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoe last week announced a 30-team squad to commence preparations for the tournament which is scheduled for September 13 to September 21, 2021.



The Black Queens will face Cameroon and South Africa in the group phase of the tournament.



Below is full list of invited players



Fafali Dumehasi- Police Ladies



Kerrie McCarthy- Kumasi Sports Academy



Mary Neequaye- Immigration Ladies



Abigail Tawiah Mensah - Berry Ladies



Victoria Antwi-Agyei - Kumasi Sports Academy



Gladys Amfobea - Ladystrikers



Beatrice Sesu - Police Ladies



Jaqueline Asamoah - Kumasi Sport Academy



Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers



Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies



Linda Eshun -Hasaacas Ladies



Janet Adu Agyemang - Fabulous Ladies



Philicity Asuako - Police Ladies



Nina Norshie - Berry Ladies



Justice Tweneboa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Mary Essiful - Soccer Intellectuals



Grace Adams - Berry Ladies



Henrietta Annie - Police Ladies



Monica Addai - Berry Ladies



Rashida Ibrahim - Berry Ladies



Elizabeth Owusua - Sea Lions



Milot Pokua - Hasaacas Ladies



Sophia Agyarkwa - Soccer Intellectuals



Vivian Adjei Konadu - Thunder Queens



Sonia Opoku - Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Veronica Appiah - Hasaacas Ladies



Naomi Animah - Kumasi Sports Academy



Foreign Based



Jennifer Cudjoe - Gotham FC



Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Feminas



Wasila Diwura Soale - LSU



Elizabeth Addo - Djurgåden IF



Portia Boakye- Djurgåden IF



Eunice Beckman Nketiah - FC Cologne



Alice Kusi - ZFK Spartak



Priscilla Adubea - Racing Santander