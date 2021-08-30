You are here: HomeSports2021 08 30Article 1344430

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Black Queens players boycott training over unpaid allowance – Report

• Preparations for the Aisha Buhari suffered a setback as players failed to turn up for training

• Reports say that the players are owed some allowances

• Coach Mercy Tagoe has invited 30 players for the tournament

Players of the senior female national team Black Queens have boycotted training over unpaid allowance, the ghanasportsonline report.

The team was due to commence training for the invitational Aisha Buhari tournament on Sunday, August 29, 2021, but reports indicate none of the players turned up at Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

As per the reports, the players have opted against turning up for training in protest of their FA’s failure to among other things settle camping allowances for their last assignment in July.

A source close to the playing body is quoted to have said “the last time they reported to camp they had to pay for their T&T themselves. They were told they will be paid via MoMo but nobody has received a penny from the GFA. They have also enquired about their allowances for this tournament in Nigeria and we have been told there is no money. So they have resolved not to honour the invitation.”

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoe last week announced a 30-team squad to commence preparations for the tournament which is scheduled for September 13 to September 21, 2021.

The Black Queens will face Cameroon and South Africa in the group phase of the tournament.

Below is full list of invited players

Fafali Dumehasi- Police Ladies

Kerrie McCarthy- Kumasi Sports Academy

Mary Neequaye- Immigration Ladies

Abigail Tawiah Mensah - Berry Ladies

Victoria Antwi-Agyei - Kumasi Sports Academy

Gladys Amfobea - Ladystrikers

Beatrice Sesu - Police Ladies

Jaqueline Asamoah - Kumasi Sport Academy

Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers

Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies

Linda Eshun -Hasaacas Ladies

Janet Adu Agyemang - Fabulous Ladies

Philicity Asuako - Police Ladies

Nina Norshie - Berry Ladies

Justice Tweneboa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Mary Essiful - Soccer Intellectuals

Grace Adams - Berry Ladies

Henrietta Annie - Police Ladies

Monica Addai - Berry Ladies

Rashida Ibrahim - Berry Ladies

Elizabeth Owusua - Sea Lions

Milot Pokua - Hasaacas Ladies

Sophia Agyarkwa - Soccer Intellectuals

Vivian Adjei Konadu - Thunder Queens

Sonia Opoku - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Veronica Appiah - Hasaacas Ladies

Naomi Animah - Kumasi Sports Academy

Foreign Based

Jennifer Cudjoe - Gotham FC

Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Feminas

Wasila Diwura Soale - LSU

Elizabeth Addo - Djurgåden IF

Portia Boakye- Djurgåden IF

Eunice Beckman Nketiah - FC Cologne

Alice Kusi - ZFK Spartak

Priscilla Adubea - Racing Santander