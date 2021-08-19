Black Queens paired with Cameroon, South Africa in Aisha Buhari Invitational tourney

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Ghana’s Black Queens have been paired with Cameroon and South Africa in Group B in the upcoming Dr. Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.



The Invitational tourney is fixed for 13-21 September 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria.



The tournament, dubbed ‘Playing for Good’, would see six nations compete in honour of the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari in conjunction with the Aisha Buhari Foundation.



It would be used to build and sustain positive narratives about Women football on the continent.



Host Nigeria would face Morocco and Mali in Group A.



The tournament would also be used by all participating teams to prepare for the pending Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.