Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe idolizes American legend and teammate Carli Lloyd

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Queens and Gotham FC midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe has praised the unrelenting work rate of American great, Carli Lloyd and reveals that her teammate inspires her career as a footballer.



Cudjoe and Lloyd play for NJ/NY Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States.



“Working with Carli has been incredible,” said Cudjoe to FIFA.com. “From the first training session I had with her, there was a nervousness and excitement. You’re thinking, ‘I need to bring 100 percent because it’s Carli Lloyd and you know she’ll never bring anything less," she added.



“She’s had an amazing career, been the best in the world, but it’s never enough for her and that’s why she keeps going at the very top level."



Carli Lloyd is one of the greatest female footballers of all time, having made 312 appearances for the USWNT, scoring 128 goals.



She won two FIFA World Cups and two Olympic Gold medals.



Jennifer Cudjoe reveals that despite the achievements of Carli Lloyd, she still puts in work and advises her to give all she has in the present.



“She always tells me, ‘You have to know there’s no tomorrow. It’s all about today and giving everything you have.’ And that’s what I’ve tried to take on board more than anything: making the most of today and never holding back," said Cudjoe.



Jennifer Cudjoe will join the Black Queens later this year for the start of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier, where they play Nigeria in a legged game.