Black Queens defender Janet Egyir happy following Israel move

Sports News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Queens defender Janet Egyir is delighted to have joined Israeli giants Hapoel Jerusalem from Hasaacas Ladies.



"I am happy and excited to join the warm family of Hapoel Jerusalem, can't wait for the start of the season to meet the fans," she said.



The experienced defender joins the Israeli outfit for the 2022/23 season after ending her stay with Ghanaian giants Hasaacas Ladies.



Egyir, a regular member of Ghana's Black Queens, led Hasaacas Ladies to the finals of the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.



"We are very happy to announce the joining of Janet Egyir, the defensive player of the Ghana national team, to the ranks of Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem girls!" wrote the club as they announced her arrival.



The 30-year-old is a four-time champion of the Ghana Women's League and was twice voted the best player in the topflight.



The centre-back previously played for Vikingur Olasvik in Iceland.