Black Queens coach invites 38 players to camp ahead of 2022 AWCON qualifiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Thirty-eight players have been called up to report to camp at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Thursday, July 15, 2021.



Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo’s side are to begin preparation ahead of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.



Ghana will take on the African giants in two qualifying matches in October 2021 and February 2022 for a ticket to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Below are the invited players



Goalkeepers:



Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies), Abigail Tawia Mensah (Berry Ladies), Victoria Agyei Antwi (Kumasi Sports Academy), Martha Annan (Sea Lions), Cynthia Konlan-Findib (Pearl Pia Ladies) Mary Neequaye (Immigration Ladies)



Defenders:



Ellen Coleman (Lady Strikers), Beatrice Sesu (Police Ladies), Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies), Janet Egyir (Hasaacas Ladies), Susan Ama Duah (Berry Ladies), Justice Tweneboaa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies).



Midfielders:



Priscilla Okyere (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Sonia Opoku (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Mary Essiful (Soccer Intellectuals, Nina Norshie (Berry Ladies), Veronica Appiah (Hasaacas Ladies), Grace Adams (Berry Ladies).



Forwards:



Vivian Konadu (Thunder Queens), Doris Boaduwaa (Hasaacas Ladies), Uwaisa Mawia (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Rasheeda Inkoom (Prisons Ladies), Gladys Anfobea (Lady Strikers), Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Supreme Ladies), Ayisha Yakubu (Pearl Pia Ladies), Jacqueline Asamoah (Kumasi Sports Academy), Millot Pokua (Hasaacas Ladies), Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions), Sophia Agyakwa (Soccer Intellectuals), Alice Kusi (Fabulous Ladies).



Foreign-based players:



Elizabeth Addo (Djurgarden IF), Portia Boakye (Djurgarden IF), Princella Adubea (Racing Feminas), Jennifer Cudjoe (Gotham FC), Sherifatu Sumaila (FC Kiryat Gat), Eunice Beckmann (FC Koln), Grace Asantewaa (Real Betis), Linda Eshun Club Deportivo Parquesol), Wasila Dawura-Soale (LSU Soccer).







